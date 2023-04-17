'He Had Enmity With Them': Army Jawan Arrested for Killing 4 Others in Bathinda

The Bathinda military station in Punjab where four jawans were allegedly shot dead on 12 April.
(Photo: PTI)
An Army jawan was arrested on Monday, 17 April, in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda military station last week.
The soldier has been identified as Mohan Desai.
Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the accused had "enmity" with the deceased and that the motive behind the alleged murder was personal, news agency PTI reported.
The four soldiers were killed while they were asleep in the military station on 12 April.
Following this, an FIR was filed against the unidentified persons under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.
However, now it has come to light that the accused soldier was being harassed by other soldiers and he stole their INSAS rifle to murder them while they were asleep, PTI reported, quoting sources.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)