'He Had Enmity With Them': Army Jawan Arrested for Killing 4 Others in Bathinda

An Army jawan was arrested on Monday, 17 April, in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda military station last week.

The soldier has been identified as Mohan Desai.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the accused had "enmity" with the deceased and that the motive behind the alleged murder was personal, news agency PTI reported.

The four soldiers were killed while they were asleep in the military station on 12 April.