1 Pilot Dead, Another Injured as Army Chopper Crash-Lands in J&K

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv belonging to the Indian Army on Monday, 25 January evening, made a crash-landing in J&K's Kathua district, PTI reported, quoting officials.
One pilot has been killed and the other has been left seriously injured by the crash, IANS reported.
According to ANI, the chopper had crashed in Lakhanpur area of Kathua at about 7:15 pm on Monday.
The reasons for the crash landing of the chopper are being ascertained. Preliminary reports suggested that it could be due to a technical snag.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)
Published: 25 Jan 2021,09:50 PM IST