Army Chief’s ‘Legs Were Shaking’: Pak MP on Abhinandan’s Capture

The statement was made by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq. The Quint IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India The statement was made by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq.

A Member of Parliament (MP) in Pakistan on Wednesday, 29 October, claimed that Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's legs were shaking, while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of parliamentary leaders that India was about to attack their country, following the capture of Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. He said it was this fear of retaliation from India that forced Pakistan to abruptly release Wing Commander Varthaman, who landed in Pakistani custody last February following an aerial engagement.

In his speech in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told them that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan that night by 9 pm. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm," Dunya News quoted Sadiq recounting the events of the meeting.

Dunya News further quoted Sadiq as saying that the Opposition has supported the government in all issues including Abhinandan, but will not be able to further support it. Reacting to this development in Pakistan, Former IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal(Retd.) BS Dhanoa told ANI: "I told Abhinandan's father we'll definitely get him back...The way he (Pak MP) is saying is because our military posture was offensive... we were in position to wipe out their forward brigades. They know our capability.”