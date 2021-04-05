Watch: Arch Of World’s Highest Train Bridge Over Chenab Completed

In a major milestone, the construction of the arch for worlds’ highest railway bridge was completed in Chenab, Monday, 5 April, marking the completion of the 111-km long-winding stretch from Katra to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir.

The last 5.3-metre piece of metal was fitted at the highest point on Monday and was the most difficult part of the multi-crore bridge over Chenab, which soars 359 metres above the bed of river Chenab and is also 30 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The bridge with a budget of Rs 1,486 crore is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who witnessed the completion of the bridge via video conferencing, took to Twitter to say: “A moment of pride for India! The arch of Chenab bridge, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari has been completed. With an arch span of 467m, it is the world’s highest railway bridge.”