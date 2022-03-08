Apple Peek Performance Event Time, Live Stream: iPhone SE 3 2022 Launch Expected

Apple expected to launch iPhone SE 3 on 08March event
(Photo: Apple)
Apple's first major launch event of the year 2022 is all set to take place on Tuesday, 8 March 2022. America based tech giant has titled its event 'Peek Performance.'
The company is expected to launch the next generation of its affordable smartphone lineup iPhone SE. The device is expected to be named iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of Apple 'Peek Performance' event 2022.
Apple's launch event is scheduled to begin at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. It is supposed to be a two hour long event.
Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event can be live streamed online on Apple TV app and apple.com.
Exact price details of the upcoming iPhone SE are not revealed yet. However, as per some previous reports, Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 3 under the price range $300 (approximately Rs 23,000).
Apple iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with A15 Bionic chip which supports 5G.
It is expected to be available in, ie, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
iPhone SE 3 may launch with no significant design change. According to predictions by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the design is expected to be similar from factor design current iPhone SE.
Details about camera specifications of iPhone SE 3 are yet to be announced.
iPhone SE 3 is expected to be launched in three colour variants: White, Red and Black.
