Google Pay Temporarily Off App Store to Fix Glitch, Says Google

The Google Pay app is temporarily unavailable to download from the Apple store, India Today reported on Monday, 26 October. However, Android users still have the app listed on the Google Play store and are not facing any problems. According to Google, the application has been pulled from the Apple store to fix a glitch.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, a Google spokesperson said that “a small number of Apple <a href="https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/ios">iOS</a> users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions, our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to <a href="https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/google-pay">Google Pay</a> support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users.”

The spokesperson has also mentioned that an updated version of the app will reappear on the App store when the issue at hand is fixed. For now, users will only be able to see apps like Paytm and PhonePe if they search for Google Pay. The Indian Express reported that this is not the first time Google Pay is facing glitches. Just a few weeks ago, the app was taken down from the play store and was available once the issue was resolved. (With inputs from India Today, Gadgets 360 and The Indian Express)