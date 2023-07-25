World IVF Day 2023: 20 Inspirational Quotes on Fertility

World IVF Day is observed on 25 July every year and this day marks the first time when the first test-tube baby was born, Louise Brown, in 1978. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a series of procedures that are best suited for couples who cannot become pregnant naturally or prevent genetic problems.

IVF is one of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technology. It includes collecting mature eggs from ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in a lab to get a fertilized egg (embryo) that is transferred to a uterus. The entire cycle takes about three weeks. On the occasion of World IVF Day, share these quotes with your friends and family to raise awareness.