Anvay Naik Case: Charge Sheet Filed Against Arnab, 2 Others

A charge sheet was filed by the police on Friday, 4 December, against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and two more people in connection with the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment of suicide case, news agency PTI reported.
According to the PTI report, the charge sheet – filed before an Alibaug court – names Goswami, Firoze Sheikh and Nitish Sarda, with 65 people named as witnesses.
Goswami had also urged the High Court to transfer the investigation of the case to an independent agency or the CBI if the stay is not granted, citing “malafide” intent of the Maharashtra government, and the “illegal manner” of his arrest on 4 November.
The matter was listed for hearing before the Bombay High Court on 10 December.
Arnab Goswami was arrested on 4 November for allegedly abetting the suicide of 52-year old interior designer named Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud. He was later released on bail after the Supreme Court heard the matter.
