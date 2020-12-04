Anvay Naik Case: Charge Sheet Filed Against Arnab, 2 Others

A charge sheet was filed by the police on Friday, 4 December, against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and two more people in connection with the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment of suicide case, news agency PTI reported.

According to the PTI report, the charge sheet – filed before an Alibaug court – names Goswami, Firoze Sheikh and Nitish Sarda, with 65 people named as witnesses.