'No Funds Spent on Union Ministers' Interviews With Influencers': Anurag Thakur

Tewari had reportedly sought the information on the basis of a tender filed on 7 March titled “Request for empanelment with MyGov.” The MP wanted to know about the cost of the entire exercise.

"Based on responses to the bid, MyGov has empanelled four agencies. No amount has been spent under the said empanelment process till date,” Thakur replied.

Thakur said that the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC), under the I&B Ministry, takes up campaigns related to publicity or awareness generation on government programmes and schemes.

“For this purpose, CBC has in place transparent policy guidelines for empanelment of media/agencies and release of advertisements and other promotions on media platforms, including digital media/social media,” he replied.

According to the tender, the empanelled agency will be required to provide services at all stages of the influencer marketing campaign ranging from discovering the right mix of influencers based on campaign objectives, through influencer management, assisting with content creation and media planning and execution, and analysing and reporting on a campaign’s success.

As per the tender, the empanelment will initially be for three years and could be extended based on periodic reviews and performance assessment.