Viral Video Sparks Debate as YouTuber Proposes To Partner At Kedarnath Temple

YouTuber Vishakha Fulsunge has created a social media frenzy after a video of her proposing to her boyfriend outside the revered Kedarnath temple went viral.

The video captures the moment when Vishakha, adorned in a yellow saree, kneels down with a ring, surprising her boyfriend amidst his prayers. While her heartfelt gesture led to an affirmative response from her now-fiancé, the video has ignited a contentious debate online.

The footage, shot in front of the sacred Kedarnath temple, shows the man engrossed in prayer, only to be taken aback as his girlfriend pops the question. The caption accompanying the video reveals meticulous planning and sentiment behind the proposal, with months of preparation regarding matching attire, ring size, and travel arrangements.