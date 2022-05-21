Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated on 21 May in India every year. It aims to raise awareness about terrorism and violence and the way it affects the common people. It also aims to show how detrimental terrorism is to the nation.

It was on 21 May 1991 that former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. It'll be 31 years since his death this year.

Last year, the MHA had proposed that officials take the 'Anti-Terrorism Pledge' in their rooms/offices to avoid public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.