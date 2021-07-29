Conversion Row: Despite ATS Clean Chit, 'Nationalist Writer' Termed 'Atankwadi'

Praveen, a scholar from UP claimed that investigating agencies have given him a clean chit but people back home have branded him a terrorist.
Life has turned upside down for Praveen Kumar, 32, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, since a "religious conversion racket" was busted by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of UP police in June this year and two conduits of the organisation allegedly behind the "conversion racket" were arrested.
Soon after, a purported list of names of people who were lured into conversion by the organisation behind the conversion racket surfaced. One of the names was Praveen. He was initially interrogated in Saharanpur and was later asked to join the ATS probe in Lucknow.
Praveen, a PhD scholar, claims himself to be a nationalist writer with published books and poems. He has written two books – one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled "Namo Gatha- Modi Ek Vichar" and another on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath titled "Yogi raj se Yoga raj tak".
From "Atankwadi" scribbled on the wall of his house to a note pasted asking him to "go to Pakistan" has forced Praveen to seek justice. "A rumours has been floated in the village that if anyone is under ATS' scanner, he is a terrorist. 'Atankwadi' was scribbled on the wall of my house. Recently, a note was pasted calling me a 'terrorist' and asking me to 'go to Pakistan'. I don't understand what their definition of a terrorist is. I, at times, have felt suicidal, but now I have decided to seek justice," he added.
Praveen has now embarked on a Samajik Nyay Yatra to "reclaim his lost honour". He will be filing a petition in the Supreme court upon reaching Delhi on foot on 9 August.
After submitting a memorandum to the Saharanpur district magistrate, Praveen set off for the 230 km journey.
"I am innocent, I can't live with societal abuse neither will I give clarification about the incident to people, relatives and the society and request them to treat me as innocent," an excerpt from the memorandum submitted to the district magistrate read.
