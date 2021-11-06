Anil Deshmukh's Custody to End Today but ED to Seek an Extension

Anil Deshmukh was sent to ED custody till 6 November in connection with extortion and a money laundering case.
The former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, will appear in front of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday, 6 November, Hindustan Times reported.
The Nationalist Congress Party leader has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2 November, which had arrested him over a money laundering case.
The ED will however, seek further custody of Deshmukh, who was taken for a medical check-up this morning.
Before the PMLA court, the ED is expected to argue that Deshmukh, who is 71 years old, is refusing to cooperate with the investigation, and that the investigative agency needs more time to interrogate him.
Singh sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged that Mumbai Police extort up to Rs 100 crore from multiple bars and restaurants in Mumbai every month, NDTV reported.
Following his resignation as home minister, Deshmukh was was arrested on 2 November, Tuesday, after being questioned for more than 12 hours at the Mumbai office of the ED.
He was not granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court, but has maintained that all allegations against him are untrue.
Param Bir Singh also faces similar allegations against him, with cases filed by both Mumbai Police and Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau. On 13 October, in a surprise move, the former Mumbai top cop – "missing" since several months – filed an affidavit before the Justice (retired) K.J. Chandiwal Commission saying that he had no further evidence to provide in the matter.
Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the son of Anil Deshmukh was summoned by the ED yesterday, 5 November, in relation to the case but he did not make an appearance.
He is expected to be issued another summons on Monday, 8 November.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and NDTV)