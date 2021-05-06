Is There an ‘AP Variant’ of COVID-19, and Is It More Damaging?

Like the rest of the country, Andhra Pradesh too is in the midst of a raging second wave of COVID-19, with hospitals being flooded with critical patients. Over the past week, on a daily basis, around 70 COVID-19 deaths on average have been officially recorded in the state (between 28 April and 4 May), while the total official death toll stands at 8,289 as of 4 May.

Amid the crisis, several reports have emerged in recent days, suggesting that the rise in infections in Andhra Pradesh was the result of a more dangerous variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, native to the state. These reports have claimed that the ‘AP variant’ was several times more damaging or deadly than other prevalent variants.

These claims are inaccurate, according to experts studying the genomic variants of coronavirus.