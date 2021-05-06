Got My First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, So Should You

From registering for the vaccine to getting the jab, here’s what I experienced in Noida.
Anthony S Rozario
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

Over the last two weeks, at least two of my COVID-19 positive friends – both 30 years old – had to get hospitalised after being diagnosed with a ‘severe’ form of viral pneumonia. Their oxygen level was dipping, and with it, my hopes that those in my age group, without any significant co-morbidities, would get away with a mild bout of COVID-19.

As the second wave consumed many in their 20s and 30s – several, due to lack of oxygen or a hospital bed – the need for a vaccine became even more dire. Although the government had opened up vaccination for all between 18-44 years, there was little clarity on whether the process would begin on 1 May, as scheduled.

After keeping a constant tab on the Aarogya Setu and Co-WIN website, I was finally able to book a slot early on 1 May for 4 May. For a while, I couldn’t believe that I had successfully booked my first dose and kept reviewing the details. 

As soon as I booked my slot, I alerted others and literally forced a friend to wake up and send me his ID card so that I could book a date for him before the slots ran out. I had already seen some close ones running around for a hospital bed and didn’t want others to go through the same.

The Day I Got Jabbed

Upon reaching the hospital at 9 am on 4 May, I had to furnish my appointment slip, following which I was handed over a token. This token number was being used to maintain a queue for verification, after which, one had to pay for the shot. This entire process took about two odd hours.

As soon as the billing was done, I was ushered into the hospital, where I got the jab. Thankfully, everything went smoothly.

Although at the time of being administered the vaccine, I felt nothing but a wee bit of pain on my arm, I did develop a headache in the afternoon, followed by a fever. However, as doctors have pointed out, this is a sign that the vaccine is working and generally disappears in a day or two.

