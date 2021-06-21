Andhra Pradesh Vaccinates Over 1.3 Million in a Day, Sets Record

Khadi Colony vaccination centre in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupathi.
(Photo: Twitter/ArogyaAndhra)
Breaking records, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, 20 June, vaccinated as many as 1.368 million people against COVID-19. Seven out of the 13 districts in the state administered more than 1 lakh vaccine doses on the day.
The state had conducted a mega inoculation drive on Sunday, inviting all of its eligible citizens to visit their nearest vaccination centre and take the jab.
As part of the special inoculation campaign that began at 6 am, the state had completed 1 million vaccinations for the day by 3 pm on Sunday, a number that rose to 11,85,653 by 5 pm, and touched 13,68,049 by the end of the drive at 9 pm.
Out of all the vaccines administered on Sunday in India, nearly half of the shots were given in Andhra Pradesh.
"At 8 pm, over 1.3 million vaccinations have been completed across the state, which is almost 50 percent of the national vaccination drive. It is a remarkable achievement to show that our medical team and other staff can take up over 1 million vaccinations a day if Government of India maintains the supply," the state government said in a statement.
More than 10 million people in Andhra Pradesh have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As many as 26,82,334 people have received both the doses of the vaccine in the state.
