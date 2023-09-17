Anantnag Encounter Enters Day 5, Army Fires Mortar Shells To Flush Out Militants

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has stepped in to overview the operation, which has seen the deployment of hi-tech equipment for surveillance – including the use of drones and helicopters.
(Photo: Twitter/Indian Army)
The intense gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has entered the fifth day on Sunday, 17 September, with thousands of troops deployed in the dense forests of Gadol.
The encounter, which has been ongoing for over 100 hours, began on Wednesday, Two Army personnel and one police official were killed amid attempts to gun down the terrorists.
The use of drones has helped navigate through the forest area, which is riddled with cave-like hideouts.
Army steps up offensive: As the encounter resumed on Sunday morning, security forces have fired a number of mortar shells towards the forest where the terrorists are hiding, news agency PTI reported.
Mortar shells were fired by security forces on Saturday as well in a bid to flush out the terrorists, which are believed to be two or three in number.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined