‘Anannyah was Pushed out of Hospital Twice’, Alleges Kerala Transwoman’s Father

He also recalls how Anannyah was pushed out of the hospital, when approached for treatment.

“Once, following the surgery, late evening, she fell severely ill and her friend had taken her to the hospital. But the hospital authorities did not allow her to see the doctor. They pushed her out. In another instance also, she was similarly pushed out of the hospital when she questioned why she was not allowed to meet the doctor. Anannyah had herself told me about these instances,” says her father.