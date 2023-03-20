'I Think Amritpal Singh Might Already Be Detained', Says Uncle Before Surrender

As the hunt for 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh enters the third day, his uncle and driver surrendered before the Punjab police last night, SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarndeep Singh told the media on Monday, 20 March.

The development comes after four of Amritpal's closest aides were taken to Assam after being nabbed by the police.

Before his arrest, Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh in interview to journalist Rattandeep Singh Dhaliwal said that neither Amritpal or him are involved in any violent activities. He said that he fears Amritpal Singh might have been detained and could be among those taken to Assam.

"We were on our way for an event in Bathinda district. I was in the same convoy as Amritpal Singh We weren't stopped near Goindwal. Then at one point on the road, a truck was obstructing our path. I thought it is an attempt to prevent us from reaching the event. So, we tried to reach from another route. We didn't realise they were trying to arrest us. Otherwise we would have courted arrest," Harjit said.