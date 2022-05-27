'Her Murder Beyond Humanity,' Says Slain Kashmiri TV Artiste Amreen Bhat's Kin

Amreen's father Khazir.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amreen Bhat had started performing 15-16 years ago. A television artiste and singer, she was a popular face from Kashmir on both YouTube and Instagram.
"But she had never once before received any death threats," recounted Khazir Mohammad, father of the 35-year-old artiste who was shot dead on 25 May by alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam after "she refused to sing at a wedding they invited her for."
Her 10-year-old nephew was also shot in the arm.
"On Wednesday, somebody knocked on our door. I opened it to find two unknown people who asked me where Amreen was. I thought they were guests, so I asked my son to call her from her room," said Amreen Bhat's sister Rizi.
Amreen's sister Rizi.
When Bhat came outside her room, she asked the two men who they were. They replied that they were neighbours, and asked Bhat to sing at a wedding function at their home, Rizi told The Quint.
However, Bhat refused, saying, "I don't sing at strangers' houses."
Bhat was then taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
The Kashmir Zone Police said that terrorists of the LeT were involved in the killing. On Friday, 27 May, they confirmed that two newly recruited terrorists – identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib – who were behind Bhat's killing, were killed in a gunfight.
At their residence in Hushroo village in Budgam's Chadoora tehsil, Bhat's father Khazir Mohammad calls Amreen his "pillar of support".
"She never complained to me that someone was threatening her," he said.
Amreen's father Khazir.
Bhat's brother-in-law, who had gone to the mosque to recite namaz when the incident occurred, said that the woman's murder was "beyond humanity".
Amreen's brother-in-law.
After the news of Bhat's murder came to the fore, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the killing and said that there cannot be any justification for killing innocent women and children.
