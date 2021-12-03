Amit Shah Addresses Crowd in West UP: Invokes Kairana ‘Exodus’, Hails CM Yogi

BJP President Amit Shah. Image used for representational purposes.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a crowd in Western UP's Saharanpur, giving prominence to issues such the Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur riots and the alleged migration from Kairana in their speeches, The Indian Express reported.
Shah and Adityanath on Thursday, 2 December, had laid the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur.
Speaking to the audience, Shah claimed that when he visited the region in 2017, several people inquired about the ongoing migration.
"I had told them, ‘You bring BJP to power once; aapke palayan karane-waale Uttar Pradesh se palayan kar jaayenge (those responsible for your exodus will exit UP)," the HM stated, The Indian Express quoted.
Meanwhile, Adityanath shed light on the riots in the area and said that there were widespread "attacks on our faith". He asserted, "During ‘saawan’ it was said that kanwar yatra will not be allowed, and if a daughter asked for security, they would go unheard," the Indian Express reported.
Furthering his exaltation of the BJP rule in the state, he said that UP had seen a decrease of 70 percent in dacoity, 69 percent in armed loot, 30 percent in murder, and 22.5 percent in dowry death.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary held a rally in Moradabad and urged people to demand accountability from BJP leaders.
She went on to say that the public should compel the BJP to participate in politics grounded in issues such as development and welfare instead of religion and community, Hindustan Times reported.
Urging women to be politically active, she said, “You (women) are 50 percent in population and have all potential to change politics."
