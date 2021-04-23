Amid COVID Surge, Rupee Becomes Asia’s Worst-Performing Currency

The Indian rupee has turned from Asia’s best-performing currency in the previous quarter to the worst in the past weeks, falling past 75 as it closed on Friday, 23 April.

India’s currency mayhem is playing it out as the country witnesses consecutive record daily cases for the past week and overtakes Brazil as the second worst-hit COVID country. India reported 3,32,740 cases on 23 April.

The rupee has been edging low everyday, since 6 April, where it fell below 73.42 against the US dollar, then at 74.47 on 7 April, 74.58 on 8 April, and then 74.73 on 9 April.

Market sentiments were up when the Centre announced its fourth phase of vaccination drive, where anyone above the age of 18 was now eligible for vaccination. However, with the country reporting over 2 lakh cases every day sine the past two weeks, the rupee fell closer to 74.88 on 20 April.