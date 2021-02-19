Amid Rising Cases, Several Maharashtra Leaders Test COVID Positive

Sending alarm bells ringing, several Maharashtra leaders across political parties have been infected by COVID-19, including two who have tested positive for the second time, officials said on Friday, 19 February.
The infected dignitaries include Nationalist Congress Party State President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne and Prahar Janshakti leader Bachchu Kadu.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has gone into isolation after two of his staffers tested positive while his test reports are awaited, said a party source.
Both Kadu and Khadse have tested positive for the second time, while the latter's daughter-in-law and BJP MP from Raver Raksha Khadse has also been infected. Khadse had been infected in November last year.
The concerns are further compounded by the upcoming Maharashtra Legislature's Budget Session starting on 1 March with the Budget likely to be presented on 8 March.
The Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar has urged the Centre and State governments to ensure priority vaccination drive for all legislators and Legislature staffers.
In the past 11 months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 15 state ministers have been infected, besides several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, senior leaders of different political parties, close aides or security personnel of various bigwigs including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
