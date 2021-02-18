New Restrictions in Mumbai, Amravati As COVID Cases Rise in Maha

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, 18 February, announced new set of restrictions and guidelines in Mumbai.
As the state reported its highest spike in over 70 days, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal warned of action in case of flouting the restrictions.
The new guidelines issued by the BMC are as follows:
The restrictions come as Maharashtra reported its highest spike of 5,427 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in over 70 days. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its largest spike in 45 days with 721 new cases.
A lockdown has been declared on Thursday in Maharashtra’s Amravati district from 8 pm on 20 February to 7 am on 22 February, ANI reported, quoting Amravati district collector Shelesh Naval.
Restrictions were also announced in Yavatmal District on Thursday, which District Collector MD Singh said cannot be termed as a lockdown.
“Schools and colleges to remain closed till 28 February. Restaurants, halls will continue to operate but marriage ceremonies will be held with less than 50 percent capacity of people,” Singh said.
Restrictions are also expected to be announced in Akola district soon.
In order to control the spike, Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday too issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival.
The Maharashtra government is mullying to enforce isolated lockdown in places with high positivity rate, sources told The Quint.
(With inputs from ANI.)
