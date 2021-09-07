Amid 'Rift' With Tejashwi in RJD, Tej Pratap Floats Parallel Student Outfit

Further fuelling the fire of a possible rift within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his rumoured 'sidelining', Tej Pratap Yadav has launched a students' outfit by the name of Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, parallel to the RJD's existing students' wing.

The move comes after Tejashwi Yadav on 21 August had removed Akash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap and the student unit chief of Chhatra RJD.

Yadav's removal had come amid a war of words between the party’s Bihar unit president Jagadanand Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav last month.