Lakhimpur Unrest | 'Car Driver Should Be Booked for Murder': Slain Scribe's Kin

Raman Kashyap, who worked for a local news channel, was sent to cover the events unfolding in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
In the unrest that led to the deaths of at least 4 farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, fatal injuries were also borne by a journalist, who had been covering the protest in the Uttar Pradesh district.
The journalist's brother has alleged that the police had not taken Kashyap to the hospital for treatment, and has made a number of accusations against the police.
Speaking to The Quint, Pawan Kashyap, younger brother of Raman, stated, "My brother has been crushed to death by a car, about which we have complained. Those who drove the car should be booked for murder."
The journalist's brother further alleged:
Pawan Kashyap has accused police officer Balendra Gautam Tikunia district for the negligence.
Raman Kashyap, who had taken up the vocation of journalism merely 6 months ago, is survived by his wife, their 11-year-old daughter, and a 2-year-old son.
