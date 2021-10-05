Lakhimpur | 'Busy' With Post Mortem, Cremations: UP Police on Delayed Arrests

Sabat denied that the police are taking time because the accused are high-profile people.



"The attitude of the police is towards the victim, and not the accused," he said.



The farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, who were protesting against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya on Sunday, said the minister's son was at the wheels of an SUV that mowed down a group of people, killing four and injuring several others. The violence it triggered led to four other deaths.



A video of the horrifying moment circulating on social media shows an SUV driving into a group of protesters from behind, crushing many of them.



Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home, has claimed that the vehicle overturned, crushing the protesters who were throwing stones at the cavalcade. He also claimed that his son was not present at the site of the incident on Sunday.