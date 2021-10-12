Amid Crisis, Power Min Asks States to Use Unallocated Power to Supply Consumers

"In case of surplus power, the states are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states," it added.

In case any state is found to not be serving their consumers and selling power in the power exchanges at higher rate, the unallocated power of such states shall be withdrawn and allocated to other needy states, it added.

India’s power sector is in the middle of a storm as its coal-fired power plants, responsible for generating 70 percent of India’s electricity, face a shortage in coal stockpiles.

As per data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), over half of the country's 135 coal-fired power plants were left with an average of less than four days of coal stocks in September-end, down from the average of 13 days at the start of August.