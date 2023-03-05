American Airlines Passenger 'Urinates' on Co-Passenger in Flight From Delhi

Image used for representational purposes only.
In a déjà vu incident, an American Airlines passenger allegedly urinated on his co-passenger halfway between Delhi to New York.
Details: The accused allegedly peed on a co-passenger during a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to the John F Kennedy International Airport in the US on 4 March, news agency ANI reported
The accused is a student in the US
He was heavily intoxicated, American Airlines said in its complaint
"We would be cancelling his travelling, his return, and future travel on our flight," the airline added
Legal action is being taken against him, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) reportedly said
We along with CISF officer (at Delhi's IGI airport) disembarked passenger from aircraft who was still is in intoxicated condition. On basis of above American Airlines complaint read.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
