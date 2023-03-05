Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019American Airlines Passenger 'Urinates' on Co-Passenger in Flight From Delhi

American Airlines Passenger 'Urinates' on Co-Passenger in Flight From Delhi

A similar incident took place last year, when a man was accused of peeing on a woman in an Air India flight.
The Quint
India
Published:

Image used for representational purposes only.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes only.</p></div>

In a déjà vu incident, an American Airlines passenger allegedly urinated on his co-passenger halfway between Delhi to New York.

Details: The accused allegedly peed on a co-passenger during a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to the John F Kennedy International Airport in the US on 4 March, news agency ANI reported

  • The accused is a student in the US

  • He was heavily intoxicated, American Airlines said in its complaint

  • "We would be cancelling his travelling, his return, and future travel on our flight," the airline added

  • Legal action is being taken against him, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) reportedly said

"We have got a report from the concerned airline (American Airlines). They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate actions," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted as saying by ANI.

We along with CISF officer (at Delhi's IGI airport) disembarked passenger from aircraft who was still is in intoxicated condition. On basis of above American Airlines complaint read.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT