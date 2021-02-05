Amendments Doesn’t Mean Laws Are Wrong: Agriculture Min in Parl

As the Opposition cornered the Modi government over the farm laws for the fourth consecutive day in the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, 5 February said that the Centre willing to make amendments in the laws does not mean they are flawed.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Tomar said that the farmers are being misled when it comes to the three contentious farm laws.
“I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it does not mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
Highlighting the pro-farmer schemes of the Centre over the years, Tomar siaid that the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages.
“We have started to provide MSP, 50% more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector,” ANI quoted him as saying.
He further said that the measures taken by the government like transporting fruits and vegetable via rail and establishment of cold storages has helped the agricultural sector.
“Our efforts are that farmers' incomes are doubled and contribution of agriculture to GDP increases rapidly,” Tomar said, adding that PM Modi is committed towards the welfare of farmers.
Several Opposition leaders continued their attack on the government over the farm laws in the Parliament on Friday.
Congress MP Anand Sharma farmers were forced to take up the fight and the centre is responsible for the situation in Delhi.
“We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the Jan 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation & it should be investigated,” ANI quoted Sharma as saying.
BSP MP Satish Mishra slammed the measures being taken by the Delhi police at the protest sites and said that the government hasn’t taken such measures even at the Pakistan border.
“You have dug up trenches to suppress farmers' stir. You've not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation,” Mishra said, as quoted by ANI
As the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, the Parliament has seen several adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session that began on 29 January.
(With inputs from ANI.)
