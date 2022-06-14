'Amendment of Ancient Monuments Act Under Consideration': Culture Minister

An ASI source told The Quint, "While it's not clear what kind of amendment will be made to the AMASR Act, speculation is that might be about the no-build zone around monuments."

The AMASR Act, 1958, was amended in 2010, according to which the 100 metre radius of an ASI-protected monument is "prohibited area," and hence, no construction is allowed there. As per the amendment, after the 100-metre area, the next 300-metre is "regulated area."

At the meeting, Reddy spoke about how Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Dholavira in Gujarat, Sibsagar in Assam, Aadichanallur in Tamil Nadu -- the five sites of cultural importance -- are being "developed as per international norms."

He also spoke about the epigraphy wing of the ASI, which has deciphered and discovered "more than 3,500 inscriptions across the country, among other things pertaining to the return of antiquities, job creation, and excavations.