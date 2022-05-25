Qutub Minar Row: A Battle Between Places of Worship Act & Ancient Monuments Act?

"It is only recently that these things are coming up," advocate Subhash Gupta, appearing for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told a Delhi court, on Wednesday, 25 May, as he drew attention to the fact that the Qutub Minar was built around eight centuries ago (between the 12th and 13th century).

Gupta's remarks came in response to a plea challenging a Civil Judge order dismissing a suit which alleged that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated within Qutub Minar Complex was built in place of a temple complex and sought restoration of the same.

The original suit had sought 'restoration' of 27 temples that were alleged to have been destroyed to construct the mosque.