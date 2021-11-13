Suspected Militants Ambush Assam Rifles Convoy in Manipur; Casualties Feared

An Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur was on Saturday, 13 November, ambushed by suspected militants, as per media reports. The incident took place at Sehken Village of Behiang in Churachandpur.

Economic Times quoted an official in the state government as saying, “46 Assam Rifles convoy was attacked by militants near Sehken Village of Behiang in Churachandpur on Saturday."

Further the official reportedly said that they are trying to confirm news of six jawans being killed.

“Commanding Officer Col Viplav Tripathi, along with his wife and son, were in the vehicle that was ambushed,” the official reportedly said.



(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)