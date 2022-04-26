Andhra Man Forced To Carry Dead Son on Bike After Ambulances Overcharge

A man in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati had to carry his son’s body out of a government hospital on a two-wheeler after the child passed away because of high prices demanded by private ambulances.

On the night of 25 April, 10-year-old Jesuva who was being treated at the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan (SVR) Ruia Government General Hospital passed away, reportedly due to a kidney-related illness. With the private ambulances outside the hospital demanding very high prices that were unaffordable for them, the child’s family members had to carry his body on a two-wheeler.