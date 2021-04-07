Ambani Case: Court Allows CBI to Interrogate Vaze in NIA Custody

Vaze was arrested on 13 March, for his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden vehicle near Ambani’s residence. The killing of Mansukh Hiren, the vehicle’s owner is also being probed with Vaze as the key suspect.

The probe into Mansukh Hiren’s death was being carried out by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the Union home ministry handed it over to the NIA.



Previously, a special NIA court had on Saturday, 3 April, extended Vaze’s custody till 7 April.