Amarnath Yatra: How & Where to Watch Live Aarti & Virtual Darshan

Amarnath Aarti can be watched live on the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), on 21 June announced the cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2021. The decision of cancellation has been taken in the view of Covid-19 pandemic situation in the Union Territory.
LG stated that the decision was taken after having a discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members.
This year's yatra was scheduled from 28 June to 22 August.
However, the J&K administration has made arrangements for virtual darshan. Live telecast of Aarti commenced from Monday, 28 June from the holy shrine cave of Lord Shiva.
The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has made arrangements for the live telecast of the aarti. It will be performed everyday from 28 June to 22 August. It can be live streamed online on the official website of Shri Amarnath Ji shrine board.
Baba Amarnath Aarti will be performed twice everyday for 56 days starting from 28 June. The duration of the Aarti will be 30 minutes. The morning Aarti will begin at 6 AM and the evening one will commence at 5 PM, reported news agency ANI.
LG Manoj Sinha also emphasized on the importance of following Covid-19 protocols on important days like pratham pooja and samapan pooja, reported Hindustan Times. He further mentioned that the priests visiting the venue to perform aarti should comply with all Covid-19 protocols.
Amarnath Shrine stands at 3,888m, 46 Km from Pahalgam and 14 Kms from Baltal. It is considered to be on of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages. The holy cave is the abode of Lord Shiva and his devotees form around the world visit this place for darshan.
