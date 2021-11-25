'Anti-Party' Stance: Congress Notice to Amarinder Singh's Wife & MP Preneet Kaur

"We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband's party," Choudhary added in the letter.

Kaur had hinted on 22 November that she might join the new political party in Punjab – Punjab Lok Congress – floated by her husband, Captain Amarinder Singh, The Indian Express reported.

Insisting that she is standing by her family, Kaur said that "Captain Amarinder Singh has always stood by the commitment he makes."

Kaur, who has previously served in the Indian government as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2014 has been given a deadline of seven days to provide a response to Choudhary and his accusations.

Captain Amarinder had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on 18 September after a long lasting tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, after which the former has repeatedly accused the party of humiliating him.

Captain Singh has said that his new party would contest all 117 seats in the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express)