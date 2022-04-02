'Always Eager To Help': Kin of Man Who Died Trying To Save Workers From a Sewer

Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam

"That day, he came home for lunch and left for work again. He told me he would be home by 10 pm but he never came back," said a devastated Neha, the wife of an e-rickshaw driver who had died on Tuesday, 29 March, in Outer North Delhi, while trying to rescue three MTNL contractual workers from a sewer.

On Tuesday, four people, including the rickshaw driver Satish Singh, 38, had died in the sewer. The rescue operation had begun at 6.30 pm and their bodies were retrieved at 3.30 am. The other three men have been identified as Bacchu Singh (54), Pintu Rao (30), and Suraj Sahni (54).

Satish's brother, Krishan, told The Quint, "He didn't even think about his family. He did not think about what would happen to his daughters, to his wife, after he is gone...He was a very helpful person, always ready to help those in need."