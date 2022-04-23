Alleged Temple Structures Found Adjacent to a Dargah in Mangaluru

Temple-like structures of the medieval period were allegedly found inside the premises of a dargah in Malali, in Karnataka's Mangaluru while Malali's Assayid Abdullah Hil Madani Jama Masjid was being renovated.

The ruins adjacent to the mosque were found after a JCB and other construction equipment were being used to renovate and clear the debris in the mosque premises.

According to the local tehsildar Purandara Hegde, the only clue to call it a temple are the architectural finds that have been unearthed. However, he says there is no clarity as to whether it is a Hindu temple or a Jain shrine.