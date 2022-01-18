5 Maoists Killed in Two Separate Encounters on Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

“On the basis of the presence of about 40-50 armed Maoists including senior Maoist leader Sudhakar DVCM, Venkatapuram ACM in the hilly area under the police stations Perur, Ilmidi and Usur in the border area of ​​Telangana and Chhattisgarh on 17.01.2022. Greyhounds force and DRG/CRPF forces were dispatched from the Bijapur district. During the operation, on 18.01.2022, at around 07:00 am, an encounter took place between the security forces and Maoists in the border area of ​​village Semaldodi of Elmidi police station in Bijapur district and Penugolu village of Perur police station in Telangana state,"

P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range