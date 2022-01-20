Old, Unrelated Photos Shared as Recent IED Blast in Chhattisgarh by Naxals

A set of images showing the aftermath of a blast and injured security personnel has been shared with a claim that it is related to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by Maoists at in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The claim states that three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were injured in the incident.

While Naxals did cause an IED blast on Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on 14 January, we found that the images used in the social media posts were old ones and not related to the recent incident.