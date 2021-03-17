Allahabad Univ VC Objects to Loud Azaan; Clerics Ask ‘Aarti OK?’

The Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava, as per media reports, has written a letter to the District Magistrate seeking a ban on the use of loudspeakers for ‘azan’. Her letter, however, has drawn flak from prominent Muslim clerics, who have sought from her “mutual respect of religious sentiments”.
Sangita Srivastava, in her letter, had written that the call for morning prayer from a nearby mosque disturbed her sleep, adding that, “the sleep so disturbed does not resume even after trying very hard.” Consequentially, professor Srivastava claimed she has to suffer a headache throughout the day, which affects her work.
She also reportedly cited a high court order in this regard.
“An old adage says ‘your freedom end where my nose begins’, this holds true here,” wrote the Vice Chancellor adding that she is not against any religion, caste or creed.
“They may perform the azan without the mic so that others are not disturbed,” suggested professor Srivastava.
Further, the VC added:
A top police official in Prayagraj confirmed to NDTV that they had received the letter and said: “We are studying the letter and will take action to uphold the orders of the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.”
Meanwhile, however, muslim clerics have taken exception to the letter.
Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, a member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, according to NDTV, said:
Further Mahali informed NDTV that mosques are already implementing the orders of the High Court in this regard and appealed that “everyone should respect the sentiments of each other's religion”.
As per News18, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas has also reacted to the Allahabad University VC’s claims, stating even the morning aarti, if one goes by Srivastava’s argument, would make the same amount of noise.
Further, another cleric Maulana Sufiyan Nizam pointed out to News18 that loudspeakers are used during the month-long festival of Kumbh, as well, in Prayagraj.
However, Nizam said “no Muslim has written any letter or raised any objection”.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and News18.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined