All COVID-19 Deaths to Be Certified, Or Face Action: Centre

Amid media reports of massive discrepancy in COVID-19 deaths, the Centre in an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Sunday, 20 June, has stated that all coronavirus fatalities, regardless of where they take place, should be certified as COVID deaths.

So far, only patients who succumbed to the virus in hospitals were certified as COVID deaths and not the ones which took place at homes or while waiting for medical treatment outside hospitals.

In a 183-page affidavit filed on late Saturday night, the Centre also promised action against doctors who fail to comply with this rule. In the affidavit, the central government also contested that states cannot afford to compensate families with Rs 4 lakh each after the top court asked it to inform about its policy on COVID compensation.