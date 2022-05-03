Aligarh Admin Sends Notice to Dharma Sabha Organisers Over Anti-Minority Remarks

The notice sent by the Aligarh district administration reads, "Permission was taken for food distribution and a ceremony for priests. It was brought to our notice that swords were brandished at the event despite a ban on carrying weapons. There are also reports that comments were made regarding a religious minority to incite sentiments."

The notice also states that action will be taken against the organisers if a satisfactory response is not received within 24 hours.

In a purported video of the Aligarh event, Kalicharan tells those in attendance that "Hindus have become a minority" in India, there is an "extreme situation" prevailing in the country, and that the community should be prepared for all circumstances.