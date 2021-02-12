‘Alarmed’ by FIRs Against Journalists, WAN-IFRA Writes To PM Modi

Further, the international organisations express concern over estimates of at least 50 journalists at local, regional and national level having been subjected to ‘legal jeopardy’ since 2020. They point out that the journalists have had to endure the same ‘as a result of their reporting, with an even higher number facing criminal action under other pretexts’.

“We are deeply concerned that such persistent recourse to legal action suggests a systematic and barely disguised attempt to criminalise professional journalism, a claim evidenced by the growing pattern of legal cases, personal threats and intimidation against independent news media organisations, individual editors, journalists, and freelancers.

Furthermore, we interpret the consistency of these actions as severely contributing to the undermining of critical, independent reporting in a way that risks unleashing a chilling effect across the profession,” the letter stated.

WAN-IFRA and WEF go on to urge PM Modi, in the letter, “To reiterate the fundamental right of journalists to report freely, fairly, and critically, and to ensure local government and law enforcement professionals acknowledge the essential role of a free press in contributing to democratic discourse.”

Further, the letter calls on the PM to denounce targeting of journalists and independent news organisations. WAN-IFRA and WEF also ask PM Modi to condemn those who target journalists as ‘having no place in a society that values freedom of expression’.