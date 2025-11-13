'No Connection to Terror', Says Al Falah Univ as it Becomes Focus of Blast Probe

A doctor from the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad is now being investigated as the prime suspect, the man driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, killing at least 12 and injuring more than 20.

A day before the car blast, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an "interstate and trans-national terror module" — purportedly linked to banned terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) — and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

During the course of the investigation, seven accused have been arrested, all residents of J&K. Among them, the first to be arrested was Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, who worked at Al Falah University's medical school in Faridabad.

As the police conducts coordinated searches in J&K and other states, investigating into what it termed a "white collar terror ecosystem," the name of Al Falah University has come into the spotlight. The University on Wednesday, 12 November issued a statement distancing itself from the accused.

Who are the doctors arrested by investigating agencies, what is their association with the Al Falah University, and what has the university said — let's take a closer look: