Ajmer: Vegetable Vendor Beaten Up by Mob Over Wrongly Parked Motorbike, Dies

A 55-year-old Muslim vegetable vendor died after he was beaten up by a mob in Beawar, Rajasthan, on Sunday, 3 April, over a wrongly-parked motorbike.
Photo: The Quint
Mohammed Saleem, whose family has been selling vegetables at a vegetable market at Mewari Gate in Beawar for several years, was beaten with wooden logs and iron pipes after an altercation began after his son, Mohammad Abbas, parked their bike away from its usual spot, which allegedly hit a Maruti Van.
However, the police ruled out the mob lynching angle and said it was a case of assault after an altercation broke out between the men from the two communities.
Mohammed Saleem went to the vegetable market at Mewari Gate in Beawar on Sunday, 3 April, with his sons, Ibrahim and Mohammed Abbas, who had allegedly parked their motorbike near its allocated space.
Abbas informed that several men brought wooden logs and iron pipes and started beating up his father, who was struck on his head and fell unconscious. He and his brother were also beaten up when they tried to rescue their father.
Mohammed Saleem was later taken to Amrit Kaur Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. In his complaint, Abbas also asked the police to register a case of mob lynching.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot later directed Ajmer SP to reach the spot and handle the situation. He also condemned the incident while talking to the media in the Barmer district. CM Gehlot had also reviewed the incidents of Karauli and Beawar after meeting with the top officers of the police department.
