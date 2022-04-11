Ajmer: Vegetable Vendor Beaten Up by Mob Over Wrongly Parked Motorbike, Dies

A 55-year-old Muslim vegetable vendor died after he was beaten up by a mob in Beawar, Rajasthan, on Sunday, 3 April, over a wrongly-parked motorbike.

Mohammed Saleem, whose family has been selling vegetables at a vegetable market at Mewari Gate in Beawar for several years, was beaten with wooden logs and iron pipes after an altercation began after his son, Mohammad Abbas, parked their bike away from its usual spot, which allegedly hit a Maruti Van.

However, the police ruled out the mob lynching angle and said it was a case of assault after an altercation broke out between the men from the two communities.