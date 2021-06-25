Aisha Sultana Let off by Lakshadweep Police Over Sedition Charges

Sultana took to Facebook to explicate her stance: “I had used the word bioweapon in the TV channel debate. I have felt Patel as well as his policies [have acted] as a bioweapon. It was through Patel and his entourage that COVID-19 spread in Lakshadweep. I have compared Patel to a bioweapon, not the government or the country… You should understand. What else should I call him?”

Fifteen Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party workers had submitted their resignations after a case was lodged against Sultana over her alleged hate comments.

"The BJP in Lakshadweep is fully aware of how the present Administrator Patel's actions are anti-people, anti-democracy, and causing extreme suffering among people," the party workers had written in a letter to the party's chief.