Delhi Police Arrests Man Accused of Urinating on Air India Passenger

When the police ended up on the doorstep of the 34-year-old's home in Mumbai's Kamgar Nagar, it was locked.
Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India passenger urination case that occurred on 26 November, has been arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police on Saturday, 7 January.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India passenger urination case that occurred on 26 November, has been arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police late on Friday night, 6 January.

Zeroing in: When the police ended up on the doorstep of the 34-year-old's home in Mumbai's Kamgar Nagar, it was locked and he wasn't to be found, according to a report by The Indian Express.

  • His family has not been cooperating in the probe, the report added, citing unnamed officers.

  • The Delhi Police has sought the assistance of the Mumbai Police in the investigation.

  • The pilot and crew of the flight have also been asked to aid the Delhi Police in the case.

Mishra's defence: Lawyers representing the accused issued a statement that said:

  • The elderly woman and Mishra had worked out a settlement.

  • Compensation was paid to the elderly woman.

Yes, but: The money was reportedly returned by the woman's daughter on 19 December.

The story so far: On a flight from New York to Delhi, an inebriated Mishra allegedly unzipped his trousers and urinated on another passenger, who's in her 70s.

  • He allegedly didn't move after urinating and had to be asked to leave by a co-passenger.

  • The woman approached the crew, complaining that her clothes, shoes, and bag were soaked.

  • The crew reportedly provided her with a fresh set of clothes and slippers, and asked her to return to her seat.

  • Mishra left the airport as soon as the flight landed in Delhi, according to the Times of India.

The woman then wrote a letter, detailing the incident and sent it to the chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran.

Facing the music: Mishra, who served as the India vice president of financial services company Wells Fargo, was fired on Friday for his alleged misconduct in a public place.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them.”
Wells Fargo statement
