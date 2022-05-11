Woman Gets Panic Attack on Delhi Airport After Air India Denies Boarding to Her

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman was seen getting a panic attack and lying on the floor at the Delhi Airport, after Air India staff members allegedly denied her request to board a flight, claiming that she had come late.

The airline claimed that three people had arrived after the boarding gate was closed, despite repeated calls from the staff to report before closure, as per ANI.

The woman was supposed to board a flight from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on 5 May.